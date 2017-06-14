Downtown Albuquerque businesses targeted by vandals

(KRQE/File Photo) Downtown ABQ aerials - Twilight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Turns out businesses in Nob Hill weren’t the only victims of vandalism last week.

KRQE News 13 told you about a number of businesses that had their windows smashed out with rocks.

Now, we have learned that late Friday night, vandals took to downtown.

Matthew Fuemmeler, owner of the Boiler Monkey on Sixth Street and Central Avenue said the bistro’s front window was smashed out. He said he doesn’t think he was targeted specifically, but he has a theory.

“Summertime, kids are out and nobody has as much to do, so their restless I think,” Fuemmeler said.

Several places around Fuemmeler’s bistro were also hit.

It’s unknown if the incidents in Nob Hill and downtown are connected.

