Diner En Blanc returns to Albuquerque this fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elegant dinner set up in minutes with hundreds of people wearing head to toe white is about to return to the Albuquerque area.

“Diner En Blanc” started in Paris in 1988 and has been hosted in more than 70 different countries and cities.

The location is always a mystery right up until you get there.

Last year it was at the BioPark and this year they are expecting $1,600 hundred guests.

This is double what they saw four years ago.

This year’s dinner will be held Thursday, September 7.