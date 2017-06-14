Bullet strikes New Mexico official’s truck at Canyon Road

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An unoccupied pickup truck used by New Mexico State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has been hit by a bullet during a shooting incident on a road in Santa Fe lined with galleries and restaurants.

Santa Fe Police on Wednesday were scouring Canyon Road and side streets for evidence on the morning after several shots were fired. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Dunn found Wednesday morning that a bullet had punctured the windshield of his state-owned pickup truck on the driver’s side.

He said the discovery was disorienting and troubling given news of a shooting in Washington of a Republican congressman.

Dunn says he did not know whether he might have been targeted in any way.

A restaurant chef says she heard about six shots fired on Tuesday afternoon.