BCSO Deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the name of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in a fatal pedestrian crash.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017 in the area of Coors Blvd SW and Gun Club SW.

Video shows 28-year-old Brendan McClure in the street when he was struck by a deputy cruiser. McClure died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say Deputy Leroy Chavez was on duty at the time of the crash. Chavez has been with BCSO for three years.

According to BCSO, Chavez was involved in two traffic crashes in 2016. BCSO says no one was injured in those crashes.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the incident.