Around Town: Yelp Helps With ‘Pie It Forward’

Our around town expert Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how Yelp is involved in ‘Pie it Forward’ and helping the community.

Foodies love Yelp, and here in Albuquerque, Yelp helps support many terrific nonprofit organizations. Yelp is supporting Pie it Forward with Village Inn to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico. If you are looking for the nearest Village Inn, the Yelp app will make your search easy.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living