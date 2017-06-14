ABQ BioPark offers unique Father’s Day Event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Zoo is hosting a special event on Father’s Day, where Dads can experience great music and get dunked in cold water, all for $1.

ABQ BioPark is hosting their annual concert for Father’s Day with a special dunk tank for Dads. This year’s Father’s Day concert will have a country/western theme and feature three musical artists: Max Gomez, Farewell Angelina and Frankie Ballard. As always, food and beverages will be available. The event is included with the price of admission.

For more information on the event, visit the ABQ BioPark website.