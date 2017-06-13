Woman gets prison term for trying to rob a bank in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Espanola woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for trying to rob a Santa Fe bank nearly two years ago.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Ashley Herrera also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after she serves her prison term.

Herrera was arrested in July 2016 on a criminal complaint.

She was charged with attempting to rob a Bank of America branch in Santa Fe in August 2015.

Prosecutors say Herrera handed a bank teller a note threatening to shoot if she didn’t get any money.

She left the bank empty handed and was later arrested after one of her fingerprints was found on the demand note.

Herrera pleaded guilty in the case four months ago.