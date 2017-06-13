Water Authority to provide $1 million to better Albuquerque’s drinking water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The water authority has made a big investment in trying to better protect the city’s drinking water.

Over the next 5 years, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority will provide $1 million to the Rio Grande water fund to help restore forestation in key watershed areas.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the partnership and the completion of the 11.5 acres of new solar panels, which will power the water plant using renewable energy.

Officials say protecting watersheds is vital to the survival of the community.

“This is a long-term endeavor, our goal is to make the forests that supply our water resilient into the future, no matter what the future brings,” Laura McCarthy said. “We want those forests to be there and to be functioning properly.”

The environmental initiative is expected to save $6 million over the next 25 years.