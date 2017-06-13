UNM’s Jack Zoellner taken by the Philadelphia Phillies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jack Zoellner is no longer waiting to hear his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft. The Philadelphia Phillies took care of that by drafting the Lobo infielder in the 9th round.

Zoellner is the 263rd overall pick of the draft. Zoellner expressed his jubilation about the pick through his twitter page. His tweet read, “Words can’t describe this feeling”.

Zoellner hit .368 for the Lobos this past season with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs. He was named the Tony Gwynn Co-Player of the Year in the Mountain West this past season. Zoellner had his year cut short after suffering a hand injury down the final stretch of the regular season.