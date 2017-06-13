Tuition increase approved for New Mexico State University

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents has approved a 6 percent tuition-and-fee increase for the university’s main campus and community college system.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the regents approved the tuition hike at a special meeting on Monday.

An in-state, main-campus student taking 12 credit hours will pay $184 more per semester under the approval, taking the total tuition-and-fee cost to $3,230. A student taking 15 credit hours or more will pay $197 more per-semester.

NMSU administrators asked for the increase, saying the institution has faced steep cuts from the state Legislature in recent years, as well as declines in enrollment.