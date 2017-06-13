Suspects linked to three murders expected in court

Published:
Yoan Santisteban and Gloria Chavez
Yoan Santisteban and Gloria Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people charged in three Albuquerque murders are expected to appear in court.

Earlier this month Yoan Santiesteban and Gloria Chavez were arrested by State Police in Santa Rosa.

Detectives say the two killed two men during robberies and a third victim in the cross fire of a reported drug deal gone wrong.

Santiesteban is charged with murder, Chavez is being held as an accomplice.

Both are due in court for a motion hearing with hopes of consolidating their detention hearings.

