Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ramah man.

State Police say 74-year-old Hanly Begay was last seen in Ramah. He may be in a green Dodge pickup. Begay has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs 127 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with a lime green t-shirt over it and black sweat pants.

Police say Begay is believed to be in danger if he is not located.

Anyone with information about Begay’s whereabouts are asked to call the State Police Gallup office at (505)863-9353.