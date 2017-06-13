Santa Fe Mayor proposes $35 million airport project

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Mayor Javier Gonzales is proposing a plan for the city’s municipal airport to get a new passenger terminal.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the five-year project would cost $35 million and would include roads, parking lots, and aircraft parking ramps.

How it will be funded has not been figured out yet.

The New Mexican reports a city spokesman says funding could include a mix of state and federal dollars, along with city bonds.

The proposal is part of an effort to boost air traffic making the city-owned airport an economic development hub.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s