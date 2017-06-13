Santa Fe Mayor proposes $35 million airport project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Mayor Javier Gonzales is proposing a plan for the city’s municipal airport to get a new passenger terminal.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the five-year project would cost $35 million and would include roads, parking lots, and aircraft parking ramps.

How it will be funded has not been figured out yet.

The New Mexican reports a city spokesman says funding could include a mix of state and federal dollars, along with city bonds.

The proposal is part of an effort to boost air traffic making the city-owned airport an economic development hub.