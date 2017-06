ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new type of garden is now open in Albuquerque. It’s on the rooftop of the Imperial Building. You’ll recall, that’s a new development downtown that includes 74 apartments and other businesses.

The garden program, called Vive Salud, was funded by grants and is a free organic choice for people who live in the building.

Residents can take from the garden whenever they want. Residents can also take cooking classes.