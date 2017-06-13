On The Stage: Peter And The Starcatcher

Kristin Berg, Director of the show and Carissa Mitchell who plays Mrs. Bumbrake, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company’s production of ‘Peter and The Starcatcher.’

The story explains the beginnings of the story of Peter Pan and how he ended up in Neverland to become the boy who never grew up. Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For ticket information, visit their website.

