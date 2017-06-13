Officials: Monsoon season could be more severe than years past

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are warning this monsoon season could be more severe than in years past.

As part of Monsoon Awareness Week those with the National Weather Service and Forest Service talked Tuesday about the dangers that accompany it like flash flooding. It can happen anywhere from the arroyos to the mountains, even neighborhoods. The season runs from early June into September.

The biggest warning is stay out of the arroyos, people can be swept away with just a few inches of water and it can come down from the mountains quickly.