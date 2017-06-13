New Mexico Senator frustrated by Sessions’ refusal to answer questions

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee say they’re confused about why Attorney General Jeff Sessions would not disclose conversations he had with the president.

Lawmakers grilled Sessions who repeatedly defended his decision to recommend the president fire FBI Director James Comey. But his refusal to answer some questions frustrated New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich.

Sessions says he recused himself from the investigation into President Trump’s campaign ties to Russia because he helped with the campaign not because he had done something wrong.