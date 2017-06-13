Massive cleanup underway after tornadoes rip through country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleanup is likely underway Tuesday morning after some massive tornadoes ripped through the country.

The video is going viral from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

It shows close-up footage of a tornado that developed in that area.

There were more than four confirmed touchdowns in the state and reports of hail the size of baseballs.

Severe storms also swept through Nebraska causing destruction to the area.

Here’s a look at this tornado from Bushnell, Nebraska where it ripped apart a barn.