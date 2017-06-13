Local Museum to screen E.T. at outdoor event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An outdoor movie event is being held under the wings of airplanes, surrounded by food trucks and more.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History (NMNSH) is planning Movie Under the Wings – featuring E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – under the wings of the airplanes in their nine-acre Heritage Park. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, with local food trucks, adult beverages, and access to tour the Museum at leisure. The movie begins at dark, and attendees are encouraged to bring an outdoor chair for comfort. The event is included with paid museum admission, and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

For more information on the event of or the Museum, visit the NMNSH website.