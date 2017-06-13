Lobos’ Gonzalez selected by Chicago White Sox

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Luis Gonzalez is now a part of the Chicago White Sox organization. The former University of New Mexico pitcher and outfielder was taken by the White Sox in Tuesday’s third round of the Major League Baseball Draft as the 87th overall pick.

“It’s been always a dream of mine,” said Gonzalez. “I can’t express what I’m really feeling. I’m just glad to get back out there and start contributing to the White Sox.”

Gonzalez’s pick value is estimated at over $636,000. Gonzalez led the Lobos in doubles this past season with 22 while batting .361. He had 8 home runs, 42 RBI and 62 runs scored with 79 hits. Gonzalez was 4-3 as a pitcher this past season but, expects to be in the outfield with his new team.

“I feel they expect me to contribute as a center fielder,” said Gonzalez. “Some people had some interest in me pitching but, I think everyone knew I was going to go down as a center fielder instead.”

Gonzalez would have been happy no matter who drafted him because he wanted the opportunity. He is especially excited that it was the White Sox.

“They have a great organization,” said Gonzalez. “I’ve never been to Chicago but, I’ve seen a lot of pictures of it. I’ve seen movies of it. Man, I’m just so excited to get out there.”