Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cooler start to the day for those over the northwest as morning temperatures are down to the 30s and 40s behind an incoming cold front. The rest of us are waking up to similar temps to Monday (50s, 60s & 70s)… but those within central and western NM can expect the cooling trend to take hold this afternoon. Areas along and west of the central mountains can expect highs to be 5°-10° cooler than yesterday… leaving most in the 70s and 80s. For those who live east in the Plains, another scorcher of an afternoon with highs well into the 90s and low 100s. Red Flag Warnings have been posted for northeast and east-central NM beginning 11AM through 8PM for increased fire danger.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will rebound back to the 80s, 90s and low 100s under a sunny sky. High pressure building overhead will keep the storms and showers out of the state.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! Expect high temperatures to skyrocket back to the upper 90s in the Albuquerque-metro area.