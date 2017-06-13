June 13th Morning Rush: Sessions to testify over his connections to FBI director firing

1. Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes center stage in Washington D.C. He’s scheduled to face questions from the Senate over his connections to the Russian Ambassador and any connections he has to the firing of FBI Director James Comey. During his testimony last week, Comey hinted there may be more behind why Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. The Attorney General may also be asked if there are tapes of the president’s private conversations with Comey.

2. Santa Fe County Commissioners are set to vote Tuesday night on a possible tax hike to improve public safety. The gross receipts tax hike would create 18 more full-time firefighters and three sheriff’s office positions. The three-sixteenths of a cent sales tax would amount to about 19 cents on every 100 dollars county residents spend. If it passes Santa Fe would have the second highest tax rate of any county in the state.

3. A cooler start to the day for those over the northwest as morning temperatures are down to the 30s and 40s behind an incoming cold front.

4. Drivers may notice a new change to some downtown streets. It’s called a “buffered bike lane.” Parking spots down Fourth and Fifth streets have been moved over, away from the curb to make room for a newly-created bike lane. The new striping is confusing some drivers and some business owners. The city says it plans to test the current buffered bike lanes before deciding to place them in other parts of the city.

5. Golden State Warriors fans will have a chance to celebrate with their team Thursday morning with a parade and rally for the team’s fifth NBA title. Stephen Curry and the Warriors clinched the title on their home court for the first time in franchise history Monday night. They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129 to 120.

The Morning’s Top Stories