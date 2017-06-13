Judge to decide future of proposed East Mountain housing development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A developer is asking a judge to pave the way for a massive housing development in the East Mountains.

The Campbell Ranch Master Plan Project is envisioned as a resort-like residential community with nearly 4,000 homes a golf course, and a hotel along New Mexico 14. It’s been in the works for well over a decade but there’s a big problem there’s not enough water.

The developer asked the state to appropriate groundwater from the Sandia Underground Water Basin but the state engineer denied the request in part because of concerns it would take water away from nearby residents.

Tuesday the developer went in front of a district court judge asking her to intervene on their behalf residents continue to fight it.

There has been no word yet on a decision.