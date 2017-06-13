John’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The heat is on across New Mexico! As a ridge of high pressure builds into the state from the south, temperatures will creep up each and every day through the end of the week. Father’s Day will be a hot one with afternoon highs well into the 90s across northern New Mexico and into the 100s across the south.

If you’re looking for relief from the heat, seek out the high terrain. Red River and Cloudcroft will stay in the 70s, while Angel Fire will barely reach the low 80s. Temperatures continue to climb into early next week, with Albuquerque hitting near 100° by Tuesday. Summer also happens to officially arrive Tuesday evening at 10:24 pm.