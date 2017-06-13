In The Community: UnitedHealthcare And YES Housing

Chuck Milligan, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan and Chris Baca, CEO of YES Housing, joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about grown in Albuquerque’s Downtown.

Recently, UnitedHealthcare and YES Housing came together to partner to create the Imperial Apartments project. The project is a multi-use building with housing, retail, business and a rooftop garden, located on Silver in downtown Albuquerque. There is a ‘Vive Salud’ celebration Tuesday, that is open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. at the rooftop garden.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by UnitedHealthcare