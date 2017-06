HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy’s haircut is making a big impact. Over the past three and a half years, 6-year-old Honor Hill from Hobbs has been growing his hair out for kids with cancer. His motivation for doing so came after his cousin was diagnosed with leukemia.

Last week, Honor chopped about 16 inches off to donate to the non-profit organization “Children with Hair Loss”.

Honor’s mom Jessica says he was often mistaken for a girl and was even bullied but he stayed strong.