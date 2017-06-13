General Mills forces local bakery to change name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After finally launching their bakery in January, the Milladges now face a setback after General Mills demanded they change their store name.

“Very very stressful. Minor breakdown I would say. But then kind of regroup and I guess you just got to move forward,” said owner Claudia Milladge.

The multi-billion dollar company says Doughboy’s Bakery infringes on their trademarked character the Pillsbury Doughboy. It’s a fight the bakery can’t afford.

Even giving in will be expensive. The Milladges say the name and logo changes will cost them around $15,000. They say they have six months to change the name.

Doughboy’s is looking for new name suggestions. You can send them yours here.