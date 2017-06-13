Former Las Cruces officer accused of trying to extort woman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces police officer accused of answering the door naked during a pizza delivery is in trouble again.

According to investigators William Gonzalez sent a woman more than 100 texts and called her 30 times in a three day period. When the woman would not respond, Gonzalez allegedly threatened to share naked photos of the woman. The woman says in one text, Gonzalez suggested he would delete the photos if she agreed to have sex with him.

Gonzalez was put on leave last year, after a pizza delivery woman claimed he answered the door naked and made no attempt to cover up.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News his last day at the Las Cruces Police Department was December 28, but officials never said if he was fire or resigned.