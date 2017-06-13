Flamenco festival celebrates 30th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last thirty years, the National Institute of Flamenco has their annual festival which has placed Albuquerque on the international stage, showcasing the traditional form of dancing.

Organizers have said they promote the event by bringing the finest flamenco artists in the world to Albuquerque. They also add that the event is meant to celebrate the tradition of flamenco, known as an ancient form of artistic expression of the Spanish-Gypsy culture.

This year’s celebration is taking place from June 10-17. A number of different events from classes to performances mark the celebration.

For a complete list of events, you can visit the Festival Flamenco website.