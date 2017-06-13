Flamenco festival celebrates 30th anniversary

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last thirty years, the National Institute of Flamenco has their annual festival which has placed Albuquerque on the international stage, showcasing the traditional form of dancing.

Organizers have said they promote the event by bringing the finest flamenco artists in the world to Albuquerque. They also add that the event is meant to celebrate the tradition of flamenco, known as an ancient form of artistic expression of the Spanish-Gypsy culture.

This year’s celebration is taking place from June 10-17. A number of different events from classes to performances mark the celebration.

For a complete list of events, you can visit the Festival Flamenco website.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s