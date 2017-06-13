City: It will take about 10 years to completely fix Martineztown flooding problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say they’re working to tackle a decades-old problem in the heart of Albuquerque. It’s been more than 10 years since major flooding hit Martineztown. Now, the city is mapping out a plan to finish fixing the problem.

City officials say they’ve already done a lot of work towards fixing the flooding problem in Martineztown. But they say there’s still a lot left to be done and officials say it will take time to secure that funding.

“A lot of the projects we’ve addressed to date, about $25 million worth, are the smaller projects we can do per bond cycle. The projects that remain are the ones that require right of way acquisition or, like the Marble Arno pond,” said Melissa Lozoya.

Lozoya is the acting director of municipal development for Albuquerque. She says after major flooding in 2006, the city started started collecting bonds for a better drainage system.

Two years later, they finished a temporary retaining pond at Broadway and Lomas but there are still a number of projects the city has to raise money for and they intend on looking to locals to come up with it.

City officials say the long-term plan is to collect bonds for six projects relating to Martineztown infrastructure.

It will take about 10 years, but it includes a new retaining pond and pump station at Marble and Arno which is estimated to cost around $25 million.

Locals in the area say they’re all for it, as long as it’s effective.

“I think it’s great news. I don’t think anybody wants to get flooded out,” said local business owner Henry Martinez.

The city says they’d like to sell off the land where the current retaining pond sits.

Officials say they also expect to get money from AMAFCA, the local flood control authority.