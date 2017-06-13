Camp gives local law enforcement chance to connect with Bernalillo County kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This camp gives law enforcement a chance to connect with kids in Bernalillo County.

Camp Triumph, which is designed to keep middle school student’s drug and crime free, is happening this week.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department hosts the event, along with other law enforcement agencies.

“We want to reach out and make sure that our kids are with us, and learning about safety and learning that there’s a different side to law enforcement,”

At the camp, the students are taught about everything from gun safety to how to rappel.

There are two camps during the summer.