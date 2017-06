ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Richard Berry has updates about the city budget, his trip to the White House, and upcoming family-friendly events for Summer.

City of Albuquerque Mayor, Richard Berry sits down with KRQE to update viewers on current issues, including the City budget, the City infrastructure accolades which earned him a visit to the White House, and what events to look forward to this Summer.

