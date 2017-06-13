Bill to expand Amber Alert system on reservations moves forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Tom Udall, co-sponsored a bill to expand the Amber Alert system on Native American reservations. The bill passed an Indian Affairs Committee Tuesday.

It would allow tribes to operate their own Amber Alert system and allow them to apply for federal funding. The bill was inspired by 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike who was murdered on the Navajo Nation. An Amber Alert wasn’t issued until hours after her disappearance, sparking outcry from the public.

The bill now heads to the Senate.