Albuquerque BioPark welcomes newborn giraffe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark welcomed a new resident Monday.

June the giraffe gave birth to a healthy male calf. The calf is already out for the public to see and you can also visit the new addition and the rest of the herd for World Giraffe Day on the 21st.

The birth comes almost a month after another giraffe calf was born at the zoo, but had to be put down because of a dislocated hip.

Camilla, another giraffe at the zoo, is also pregnant and expected to give birth anytime from now through October.