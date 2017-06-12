Video: Police arrest Artesia dad accused of throwing son to the ground

By Published:
David Lozada
David Lozada

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released video showing how officers stopped an Artesia father accused of abusing his son and assaulting those who tried to stop him.

The video shows officers drive up as several people, including an older woman, are trying to stop David Lozada from hurting the boy.

You can see several officers with Tazers confront him. Several people yell for officers to Taze him, which they did.

They say they Tazed him twice and he barely flinched. After Tazing him two more times they finally got him on the ground and in handcuffs but he remained combative.

Witnesses say the whole thing started when they saw Lozada grab his son, who is about 6 years old, by the neck and throw him to the ground several times in a body slam type manner.

Lozada is facing charges of child abuse, battery, assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

