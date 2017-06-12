Trial in New Mexico may upend state funding for education

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A trial is set to begin Monday that could upend the way New Mexico’s public schools are funded.

Parents, school districts and advocacy groups allege that the state’s education system isn’t meeting its responsibilities for Native American students, low-income students and those learning English as a second language.

The trial in Santa Fe could last two months with testimony from top state officials, national education experts and aggrieved parents.

Education officials under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez say spending is adequate and that new programs help struggling students while holding teachers and school leaders accountable.

Courts in several states are being called upon to shore up funding for public schools.