Summer Concerts Series

General lawn seating for both venues. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are welcome, but please do not bring glass containers, sharp knives or alcoholic beverages. Food, beer and wine are available for purchase. Animal exhibits are open until 8 p.m.

Summer Nights musical concerts highlight local and regional talent in the beautiful ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, highlighting folk and Americana sounds. The 2017 dates for Summer Nights are June 8-August 10.

Summer Nights: Luna Llena

Jun 08, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: Grace Kelly

Jun 09, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: Jeffrey Foucault

Jun 15, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: The Elders

Jun 16, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: The Brothers Comatose

Jun 22, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: Shinyribs

Jun 23, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: Baracutanga

Jun 29, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: Kathy Mattea

Jun 30, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: Lucy Kaplansky

Jul 06, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Garden.

Zoo Music: The Wailers

Jul 07, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: SHEL

Jul 13, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: The Verve Pipe

Jul 14, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: The Recollective

Jul 20, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: Ryan McGarvey

Jul 21, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: Higher Ground

Jul 27, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: The SteelDrivers

Jul 28, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PMJ oin us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: Wagogo

Aug 03, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Zoo Music: Pure Prairie League

Aug 04, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Summer Nights: Baskery

Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.