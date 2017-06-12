Summer Concerts Series

General lawn seating for both venues. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are welcome, but please do not bring glass containers, sharp knives or alcoholic beverages. Food, beer and wine are available for purchase. Animal exhibits are open until 8 p.m.
Summer Nights
Summer Nights musical concerts highlight local and regional talent in the beautiful ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, highlighting folk and Americana sounds. The 2017 dates for Summer Nights are June 8-August 10.
Upcoming Summer Concerts
Summer Nights: Luna Llena
Jun 08, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: Grace Kelly
Jun 09, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: Jeffrey Foucault
Jun 15, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: The Elders
Jun 16, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: The Brothers Comatose
Jun 22, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: Shinyribs
Jun 23, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: Baracutanga
Jun 29, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: Kathy Mattea
Jun 30, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: Lucy Kaplansky
Jul 06, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Garden.
Zoo Music: The Wailers
Jul 07, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: SHEL
Jul 13, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: The Verve Pipe
Jul 14, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: The Recollective
Jul 20, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: Ryan McGarvey
Jul 21, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: Higher Ground
Jul 27, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: The SteelDrivers
Jul 28, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PMJ oin us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: Wagogo
Aug 03, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.
Zoo Music: Pure Prairie League
Aug 04, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:30 PM Join us for Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Summer Nights: Baskery
Aug 10, 2017 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM Join us for Summer Nights music at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.