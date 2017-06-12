State museum hits the road to rural areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For outer lying areas of our large state, it may be hard to get to the museums in the major metropolitan areas. That’s just one of many reasons the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs has come out with the mobile museum known as the Wonders on Wheels. It’s hitting the road now during the Summer of 2017.

The Cultural Affairs oOfficesaid the RV has 300 square feet of space to feature a different state museum. The latest exhibition is for the Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.

The bus has gone everywhere from the Four Corners area, to the Texas border and to the boot heel section of the state. This is all in the hopes of educating at least 15,000 children throughout the 33 counties of New Mexico.