South Dakota escaped inmate captured in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – U.S. Marshals Service agents and New Mexico officials say they’ve captured an escaped inmate from South Dakota wanted in connection with a murder.

Reports say 28-year-old Andrew Eastman was hiding out in stolen car in a parking lot when the officials found him on Friday.

Eastman escaped from an inmate work site in South Dakota where he was being held for a grand theft charge. Officials in South Dakota connected with Albuquerque authorities believing that Eastman would go there.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service news release, Eastman is wanted for questioning in a Rapid City, South Dakota homicide case.