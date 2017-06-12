Santa Fe County hoping to add first responders with tax hike

Santa Fe County hopes to hire more firefighters and deputies with a tax hike. Both departments are getting busier and busier. In the past couple years the county fire department alone has seen it’s calls go up by 25%.

The proposed gross receipts tax hike would pay for 18 more full-time firefighters and three sheriff’s office positions. The three sixteenths of a cent sales tax would be costly for county residents. Coming out to about 19 cents on every hundred dollars spent.

County Commissioners should vote on it tomorrow night. The Santa Fe County firefighters union thinks it’s a no-brainer. “Santa Fe County as a whole covers a little over 1900 square miles of coverage. You’ve got only 22 firefighters at any given time trying to provide that coverage,” says Vice President Randy Haugen.

The Santa Fe Fire Department relies heavily right now on volunteers. This would make some of them full-time. If it passes, Santa Fe would have the second highest tax rate of any county in the state. The tax would also affect the city of Santa Fe, which would then have the second-highest tax rate of any city in New Mexico at eight and a half percent. The tax would also raise almost seven million dollars a year in revenue that would also go towards mental health programs.