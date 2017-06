Frank Benischeck, Best selling author, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of fathers in the home.

The US Census Bureau has found that 24 million children, 1 out of 3, live without their biological father in the home. The best selling book ‘Through My Father’s Eyes’ explores the importance of fathers making the sacrifices to stay present in their families homes.

He talked about what it means to be a DAD:

Difficult

Abundance

Dying to Self

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living