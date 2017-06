LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico State University professors are looking for new ways to repel mosquitoes.

The two say they are looking for homemade repellents, which they will test to see how well they work.

Professor Immo Hansen says it stems from a study they did in 2014 that proved a Victoria’s Secret perfume was a better repellent than some name brand ones.

They are asking people to fill out a survey, telling them your trick to staying bite free.

To take the survey, click here.