New year, new pool: Popular Albuquerque pool getting a makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the city’s oldest pools is about to get a massive makeover. Los Altos is turning 60 this year and the old pool is showing its age.

People have been flocking to the Los Altos pool since 1957 to escape the summer heat, but come August the pool gates will be locked all the way through next summer.

“We are very excited to get this renovation going and have this pool last a few more generations,” City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division Director, Brandon Gibson said.

Sixty years later, Los Altos is in need of a major facelift and it won’t come cheap.

The city is about to spend $6 million to completely redo Albuquerque’s second oldest public pool.

Gibson said it is overdue.

“We addressed the needs and concerns of each of our 15 aquatic facilities and doing renovations here at Los Altos pool is first priority,” he said.

The pool will get a new look inside and out. The new building will have a decidedly more modern look, a redone pool, new locker rooms and a much more inviting lobby.

Pool-goer Mike Gadberry has no problem with the cost.

“I like to see my tax dollars going to good use and I think it will be a great thing for everybody’s tax dollars,” he said.

Gadberry visits Los Altos swimming pool with his granddaughter once a week to get a break from the summer heat, and even though they will have to find a new place for their summer fun next year, he said it’ll be worth it.

“I know the kids will be without a place to go for a year, but I think it will be really cool for them once it is completed,” Gadberry said.

Since this is the second busiest pool in Albuquerque, the city understands the inconvenience.

“So obviously being without one of our largest and most popular pools in one summer is going to cause some headaches, but we have 14 other great facilities the citizens of Albuquerque can go,” Gibson said.

The pool will close when school opens back up in August. Los Altos will open back up in October 2018.

The oldest existing city pool is Rio Grande, which is by the zoo. Built in 1956, it’s a year older than Los Altos.

West Mesa is the city’s most popular pool.