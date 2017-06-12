New Mexico police officer arrested for drunk driving

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the arrest of an officer with the Las Vegas Police Department.

Officer Devin Adkins is on paid leave after a bartender thought he had too much to drink, cut him off and then he got behind the wheel.

However, Officer Adkins said he wasn’t drunk.

“It was just a whole weird situation,” he told Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies after he was pulled over Saturday evening on Highway 84/285 in Pojoaque.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s report shows police had been trying to track Adkins down since he left Camel Rock Casino in Tesuque.

A bar manager there told a deputy she refused to serve Adkins after three 16-ounce beers because he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

According to the incident report, Adkins first denied drinking at all.

However, a Pojoaque police officer first on scene pointed out a casino wristband Adkins was wearing. That’s when, the officer said, Adkins admitted to drinking and driving.

Lapel video from Santa Fe Sheriff’s deputies, who responded to assist the Pojoaque officer, shows Adkins eventually admitted to drinking two beers.

He said he wasn’t drunk, though.

Adkins told deputies that the bartender refused to serve him based on his appearance, but he pointed out that he had just finished working a 12-hour shift.

“I just didn’t understand. I’ve been working 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. last night… came up, had a couple drinks,” he said.

“So, here’s the thing, Mr. Adkins,” a deputy told him. “You’re a police officer. You should know better, even if you have one beer, not to get behind the wheel.”

Eight years ago, when Adkins was in college, he was also arrested for aggravated DWI at the scene of a crash in Albuquerque, according to a criminal complaint.

He pleaded guilty and got a deferred sentence, telling the court in a letter that he was “trying to move forward from this.”

Unlike the first time, before his latest arrest he refused to do field sobriety tests.

“Just because I have no idea what two beers is gonna throw me over as, just because I haven’t eaten and things like that,” Adkins explained to the deputy. “So, I am gonna refuse that.”

The deputy put Officer Adkins in handcuffs.

KRQE News 13 asked the Las Vegas Police Department about the arrest.

Lee Einer, public information officer for the City of Las Vegas, said, “There’s not much that I can tell you at this time. The officer in question is on paid administrative leave.”

He said Adkins has worked for Las Vegas Police for about a year and a half.

“Obviously we’re concerned, but we don’t have any information at this point,” Einer said.

He said the police chief had not yet received the report detailing the allegations against his officer.

Adkins is charged with aggravated DWI and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Deputies say he was intoxicated while carrying his police department-issued gun, which was near him in the car when Adkins was pulled over.