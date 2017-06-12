Local Chef prepares heart-healthy Father’s Day meal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate Father’s Day with a healthy gift – a home-cooked meal.

Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision on the Go Catering shares another meal idea with KRQE in honor of Father’s Day.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Tacos:

  • Sweet Potato Tortilla Ingredients
  • 1 sweet potato
  • 1/2 cup water
  • Cheesecloth
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup low-fat sharp cheddar, finely grated
  • 1 egg
  • Pinch of salt, optional
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper, optional

Grate Sweet potatoes and microwave in water for 5 minutes, let cool and press water out as best you can, add rest of ingredients, place two to three small mounds on baking sheet, flatten to tortilla size and bake 17-20 minutes, let cool and wrap with plastic to maintain pliability.

Filling

  • 4 eggs whipped
  • Baby heirloom tomatoes
  • Cilantro
  • Queso fresco
  • Ground Sausage or bacon

Make a scrambled mixture with all ingredients above place on top of sweet potato tortillas and fold, top with queso fresco and cilantro. ENJOY!