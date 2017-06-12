Local Chef prepares heart-healthy Father’s Day meal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate Father’s Day with a healthy gift – a home-cooked meal.

Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision on the Go Catering shares another meal idea with KRQE in honor of Father’s Day.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Tacos:

Sweet Potato Tortilla Ingredients

1 sweet potato

1/2 cup water

Cheesecloth

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup low-fat sharp cheddar, finely grated

1 egg

Pinch of salt, optional

1/8 teaspoon pepper, optional

Grate Sweet potatoes and microwave in water for 5 minutes, let cool and press water out as best you can, add rest of ingredients, place two to three small mounds on baking sheet, flatten to tortilla size and bake 17-20 minutes, let cool and wrap with plastic to maintain pliability.

Filling

4 eggs whipped

Baby heirloom tomatoes

Cilantro

Queso fresco

Ground Sausage or bacon

Make a scrambled mixture with all ingredients above place on top of sweet potato tortillas and fold, top with queso fresco and cilantro. ENJOY!