Local Chef prepares heart-healthy Father’s Day meal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate Father’s Day with a healthy gift – a home-cooked meal.
Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision on the Go Catering shares another meal idea with KRQE in honor of Father’s Day.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Tacos:
- Sweet Potato Tortilla Ingredients
- 1 sweet potato
- 1/2 cup water
- Cheesecloth
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 cup low-fat sharp cheddar, finely grated
- 1 egg
- Pinch of salt, optional
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper, optional
Grate Sweet potatoes and microwave in water for 5 minutes, let cool and press water out as best you can, add rest of ingredients, place two to three small mounds on baking sheet, flatten to tortilla size and bake 17-20 minutes, let cool and wrap with plastic to maintain pliability.
Filling
- 4 eggs whipped
- Baby heirloom tomatoes
- Cilantro
- Queso fresco
- Ground Sausage or bacon
Make a scrambled mixture with all ingredients above place on top of sweet potato tortillas and fold, top with queso fresco and cilantro. ENJOY!