ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a few weeks, a curated art show will celebrate its 17th anniversary in a city known globally for its artistic contribution.

Art Santa Fe, the four-day juried contemporary art show in its 17th year, will convene at the Santa Fe Convention Center from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16.

As one of the newest additions to Redwood Media Group, Art Santa Fe will feature extraordinary art from around the world, specially curated programming, special events, and entertainment.

Admission:

Total Ticket Pass: $100 (Admits 2 people)

General Public: One-day pass $20

Three-day pass $25

Student/Senior: One-day pass $10

Three-day pass $15

For more information on the book or Lyme disease, visit the Art Santa Fe website.