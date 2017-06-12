Kristen’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine will filter in across the state today helping warm temperatures well above average. Expect highs to top out well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Strong winds will crank out of the southwest, reaching sustained speeds of 15-25mph. Gusty winds combining with low humidity (<10%) will raise fire concerns the state – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10AM-9PM for northern and central NM.

TUESDAY: A cold front will drop temperatures 5°-10° from Monday’s highs… but even with a dip in the numbers, we’ll still be feeling the heat here in New Mexico (most of us still well into the 70s, 80s and 90s). Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or storm chances in the forecast. Breezy to windy conditions can also be expected.

MIDWEEK: The heat continues with most of us looking at afternoon temperatures in the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Nothing but sunshine overhead.