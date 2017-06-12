June 12th Morning Rush: Republicans ask Trump to release recordings

1. Republican lawmakers are urging the president to release any recordings he may have of his private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey but not to the Senate Intelligence Committee but to the special counsel. The House Intelligence panel has asked the White House to turn over any possible tapes within the next two weeks. This comes as the president’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, is set to testify before the Senate about his role in Comey’s firing Tuesday.

2. A fraud case against the former superintendent of a New Mexico school district is moving forward. The New Mexican reports a Mora County Magistrate judge ruled there is probable cause to try Charles Trujillo on felony charges. Prosecutors say Trujillo used fake credentials to get the job as Mora Independent Schools’ Superintendent. In all, Trujillo is facing nearly 19 charges in three cases and is possibly looking at more than 100 years in prison and $130,000 in fines.

3. A mild and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky. Plenty of sunshine will filter in across the state today helping warm temperatures well above average.

4. The Lobos will likely continue their search for more basketball players after a sixth player has announced his transfer. Freshman guard Damien Jefferson came to the decision Sunday. Sophomore guard Jordan Hunter also decided to transfer over the weekend. There are now four open spots on the Lobos’ roster for the upcoming season.

5. The Isotopes need your help winning a fun contest. According to Ballpark Digest, Isotopes Park is in the final four for the Best Triple-A Ball parks in 2017. There is less than three days to vote and at last check– the isotopes are losing to the Columbus Clippers, 53 to 47 percent. Click here to vote.

The Morning’s Top Stories