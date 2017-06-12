John’s Monday Evening Forecast

The breezy to windy conditions across the state will continue Monday evening as a cold front approaches the state. That cold front will drop in for Tuesday, providing a little cool down for western and central New Mexico. Areas in the east and along the far southern fringe of the state will continue to endure hot temperatures that will only get hotter as the week goes on.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build into the state for the middle and latter part of the week. This will help temperatures soar into the 100s for much of the state, including the Albuquerque metro area by Father’s Day.