ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes Park is one step closer to winning the title of Best Triple-A Ballpark in America.

The park has made it to the final four in the Ballpark Digest Competition. There are two days remaining in the fan vote.

At last check, the Isotopes were in second place, losing to the Columbus Clippers by just 5 percent.

Last year, the Isotopes came in 12th place.

To cast your vote, click here.